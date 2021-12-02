How should I write this reduct code DRY

JavaScript
#1

These are my reducers:

export default combineReducers({
  courses: coursesReducer,
  books: booksReducer,
  ui: uiReducer
});

I have already coded everything related to the coursesReducer.

In Next.js I have pages/course/[cid].js and I ha CRUD operations as reducer actions and everything. An example, store/actions/courseActions.js:

export const fetchACourse = (payload) => async (dispatch) => {
    const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/courses/${payload.id}`);
    const data = await res.json();
    dispatch({
        type: types.FETCH_A_COURSE,
        payload: data,
    });
}

My dilemma is what everything in booksReducer is identical apart from the fetch URLs: The data structure is exactly the same.

Even though it would involve a lot of refactoring and if statement, do I refactor the code somehow like

export const fetchACourse = (payload) => async (dispatch) => {
    const uri = (payload.type) === 'books' ? `books`: `courses`
    const dispatchType = (payload.type) === 'books' ?  types.FETCH_A_BOOKS :  types.FETCH_A_COURSE
    const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/${uri}/${payload.id}`);
    const data = await res.json();
    dispatch({
        type: dispatchType,
        payload: data,
    });
}

Or should I just create store/actions/courseActions.js and practically duplicate everything and add the minor tweaks?

#2

My opinion is that it’s okay to have up to three sets of duplication.

It can be handy to have those three sets of duplication live and in action, because then you can look for commonalities across them, extracting common functions that can be used across them all, and package that into a single courseReducer that they all access to achieve their needs.

#3

Not sure if I am helping here, but could that be refactored to something like this

// destructure 'type' and 'id' from payload
const fetchACourse = ({type, id}) => 
    async (dispatch) => {
        const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/${type}/${id}`);

        dispatch({
            type: types[`FETCH_A_${type.toUpperCase()}`],
            payload: await res.json()
        });
    }

I know ‘uri’ might be a clearer label, but isn’t it always going to equal payload.type?

You can also use bracket notation to dynamically access an object property e.g.

const person = {
    firstName: 'Fred',
    lastName: 'Dibnah'
}

const prop = 'lastName'
console.log(person[prop]) // Dibnah

edit: My solution may well fail with ‘course’ and ‘courses’

#4

That’s true.

#5

That’s the kind of thing I was thinking about. The question is would/should you do that or go for duplication and a bit more clarity instead?

#6

Not an easy one is it?

I don’t know, but leaning more towards clarity I guess. (See Paul is replying :grinning:)

#7

Duplication can be a help when it comes to clarity. The big downside of duplication is when it comes to future ongoing maintenance. A change that happens to one part of the duplication tend to always be needed in the other parts too. Sometimes that needed change doesn’t happen one of the duplicate parts, which is easy to miss too. That then leads to confusion later on about if the nearly similar but not quite part really needs to be different, or if that will break something. In truth it needs to be brought up to date but fear of breaking something results in the code rotting and going bad.

You can tell I’ve been there before.

At minimum I would extract the res and data variables out to separate functions that can be used by each reducer. That way the each reducer gives a broad and clearly understood summary of what gets done, letting you explore the functions if you need to know the nitty gritty about how it gets done.

There is an idea about keeping each section at the same single level of abstraction. Some good details about that are found at Why keeping levels of abstraction matters

What that means is that fetching a course is about using the dispatchType and data to fetch the course. In practice what that means is to extract separate functions from the code until you can’t reasonably extract any more from it. If you were able to extract another useful function then that code is at a different level of abstraction. That way the functions help to keep the code within them at a similar of extraction.