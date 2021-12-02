How should I write this reduct code DRY

JavaScript
#1

These are my reducers:

export default combineReducers({
  courses: coursesReducer,
  books: booksReducer,
  ui: uiReducer
});

I have already coded everything related to the coursesReducer.

In Next.js I have pages/course/[cid].js and I ha CRUD operations as reducer actions and everything. An example, store/actions/courseActions.js:

export const fetchACourse = (payload) => async (dispatch) => {
    const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/courses/${payload.id}`);
    const data = await res.json();
    dispatch({
        type: types.FETCH_A_COURSE,
        payload: data,
    });
}

My dilemma is what everything in booksReducer is identical apart from the fetch URLs: The data structure is exactly the same.

Even though it would involve a lot of refactoring and if statement, do I refactor the code somehow like

export const fetchACourse = (payload) => async (dispatch) => {
    const uri = (payload.type) === 'books' ? `books`: `courses`
    const dispatchType = (payload.type) === 'books' ?  types.FETCH_A_BOOKS :  types.FETCH_A_COURSE
    const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/${uri}/${payload.id}`);
    const data = await res.json();
    dispatch({
        type: dispatchType,
        payload: data,
    });
}

Or should I just create store/actions/courseActions.js and practically duplicate everything and add the minor tweaks?

#2

My opinion is that it’s okay to have up to three sets of duplication.

It can be handy to have those three sets of duplication live and in action, because then you can look for commonalities across them, extracting common functions that can be used across them all, and package that into a single courseReducer that they all access to achieve their needs.

#3

Not sure if I am helping here, but could that be refactored to something like this

// destructure 'type' and 'id' from payload
const fetchACourse = ({type, id}) => 
    async (dispatch) => {
        const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/${type}/${id}`);

        dispatch({
            type: types[`FETCH_A_${type.toUpperCase()}`],
            payload: await res.json()
        });
    }

I know ‘uri’ might be a clearer label, but isn’t it always going to equal payload.type?

You can also use bracket notation to dynamically access an object property e.g.

const person = {
    firstName: 'Fred',
    lastName: 'Dibnah'
}

const prop = 'lastName'
console.log(person[prop]) // Dibnah

edit: My solution may well fail with ‘course’ and ‘courses’