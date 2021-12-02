How should I write this reduct code DRY

These are my reducers:

export default combineReducers({ courses: coursesReducer, books: booksReducer, ui: uiReducer });

I have already coded everything related to the coursesReducer .

In Next.js I have pages/course/[cid].js and I ha CRUD operations as reducer actions and everything. An example, store/actions/courseActions.js :

export const fetchACourse = (payload) => async (dispatch) => { const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/courses/${payload.id}`); const data = await res.json(); dispatch({ type: types.FETCH_A_COURSE, payload: data, }); }

My dilemma is what everything in booksReducer is identical apart from the fetch URLs: The data structure is exactly the same.

Even though it would involve a lot of refactoring and if statement, do I refactor the code somehow like

export const fetchACourse = (payload) => async (dispatch) => { const uri = (payload.type) === 'books' ? `books`: `courses` const dispatchType = (payload.type) === 'books' ? types.FETCH_A_BOOKS : types.FETCH_A_COURSE const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/${uri}/${payload.id}`); const data = await res.json(); dispatch({ type: dispatchType, payload: data, }); }