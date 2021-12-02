How should I write this reduct code DRY

These are my reducers:
export default combineReducers({
courses: coursesReducer,
books: booksReducer,
ui: uiReducer
});
I have already coded everything related to the
coursesReducer.
In Next.js I have
pages/course/[cid].js and I ha CRUD operations as reducer actions and everything. An example,
store/actions/courseActions.js:
export const fetchACourse = (payload) => async (dispatch) => {
const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/courses/${payload.id}`);
const data = await res.json();
dispatch({
type: types.FETCH_A_COURSE,
payload: data,
});
}
My dilemma is what everything in
booksReducer is identical apart from the fetch URLs: The data structure is exactly the same.
Even though it would involve a lot of refactoring and if statement, do I refactor the code somehow like
export const fetchACourse = (payload) => async (dispatch) => {
const uri = (payload.type) === 'books' ? `books`: `courses`
const dispatchType = (payload.type) === 'books' ? types.FETCH_A_BOOKS : types.FETCH_A_COURSE
const res = await fetch(`http://localhost:1338/${uri}/${payload.id}`);
const data = await res.json();
dispatch({
type: dispatchType,
payload: data,
});
}
Or should I just create
store/actions/courseActions.js and practically duplicate everything and add the minor tweaks?