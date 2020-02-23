How should I set fonts?

What is the proper place and way to set fonts for your web pages?

Come to think of it, I’m not even sure where I have set these.

All I know is that when I am creating new styles in CSS, I use EMs because I read that they are better.

Now that I am preparing for responsive development, I want to make sure that I have a better handle on this topic.

For instance…

1.) Where should I define the fonts for my website?

2.) Should I be using em’s, px’s, pts, or something else?

3.) Do I need to do anything special for mobile?

Hope I am making sense?