How should I promote and increase my SERP/SEO ranking for my simulation website?

Sigh… it always devolves this way.
#1: Article submission… to where, exactly? Anywhere that freely accepts articles is NOT providing ‘high-quality’ anything.
#2: 100% NOT quality ‘backlinks’, for the reasons in #1.
#3: Repeat of #1
#4: Any legitimate site with any sort of quality makes these links nofollow, so this again, is NOT providing quality.
#5: Repeat of #1 again
#6: Repeat of #1 again
#7: Repeat of #1 again
#8: Repeat of #1 again
#9: Repeat of #1 again
#10: If you’re actually running a business, this is legitimate. For joe-shmoe’s Website Look At Me, no.
#11: Repeat of #10
#12: Ambiguous term that, unless you’ve got something more to add, is just a repeat of either #1 or #2.
A wonderful padded list of nothingness. Shame I can’t mark it as spam.