How should I promote and increase my SERP/SEO ranking for my simulation website?

my tips - to increase rankings in google

make articles / blog post about the nice your in

1a - make sure site structure is good and your post link to with other post

1b.- make sure - url to post, tittle tag, meta description and meta tags match keyword (not a ranking factor, but this is what people see search engine)

1c - try to match your first paragraph to meta description, use h1 tag with your keyword , and spread out the keyword and lsi keyword in the post to 1-3% of total words, use h2 for paragraphs to dived up the post with lsi keywords make sure to have an sitemap.xml file for search engines only post/make articles - relevant to your main site topic - this way google knows what your site about in the long run

4 if you want to rank in search engines - stay away from x links for x dollars sites - eg do not spend dollars on backlink sites - they are way to spamy - you way better of making doing the leg work your self by making sosial media account and - link your post in there ( personally i post one link for every 15 sosial media post on insta, fb - 20 for tik tok)

5 . if you wanna make money on the site - before you get a steady 10k forget adverts or banner adds - focus on making a mail list instead - collect those e-mails

the more number of post you have more chances you have in the search engines (if you focus post on different topic in you nice , be it news , how to etc) but do not post 500 articles at once - spread em out over time - something like 1 -2 a week to start with then when you hit 30 articles - you can post more , trick is to let the search engines know what your site is about and ranking goes easier after that

7 and yup it takes some work - just make sure what ever you post is written by you - if you copy paste you lost the game a long time ago - nothing wrong by using others post as a basis - do the effort to write in your own words and you go a long way.

