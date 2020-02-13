How should I promote and increase my SERP/SEO ranking for my simulation website?

Nobody is denying that quality links are beneficial. What we don’t want to do is mislead somebody new to SEO into following the kind of outdated advice which is, unfortunately, all too prevalent on the Internet, that says any link is good and link-building is the only “technique” required.

Creating links specifically to influence search engines is a violation of their TOS.

https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/66356?hl=en

And not just Google; other search engines have similar rules:

https://www.bing.com/webmaster/help/webmaster-guidelines-30fba23a

https://yandex.com/support/webmaster/yandex-indexing/webmaster-advice.xml

Hence my advice to the OP to always check the guidelines before embarking on a course of action, because recovering from a penalty is a lot more work than doing things correctly in the first place.