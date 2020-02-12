How should I promote and increase my SERP/SEO ranking for my simulation website?

My website is basically like an asteroid simulation/astrology website. I worked quite hard on it and I am interested in increasing its ranking on Google. I can’t spend any money on it, but what would be your best suggestions to get high quality (dofollow) backlinks, etc. Just any easy SEO tips.

If you dont wish to visit my website I have included. a screenshot:

Have you read and followed Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide? If not, then that is very definitely the way to start.

I would also caution against taking any other action without first checking that it doesn’t violate search engine guidelines. There is an awful lot of outdated seo “advice” still being peddled, and it is likely to do you more harm than good.

There are a lot of websites that give do-follow links for free. You can search for free article submission sites or blog posting, forum posting sites. You can also list your business on various websites. Blog commenting with your website link also works to some extent.

True, but such links (links which you place yourself) are regarded as worthless by search engines these days. Useful backlinks are those earned, where a site has chosen to link to yours because of your good content.

Again, links you post yourself will not help, and quality sites will mark user-submitted links nofollow (as we do here). Also, link-dropping on such sites may well get you banned.

Translation: Don’t be a troll.

Given the nature of your site, consider your audience. I think you’ll do better with word of mouth than you will with ‘easy SEO tips’. Reach out to educational institutions, especially any that do work with astronomy, seismology, or natural history.

Agreed but initially starting a new site, you have to gain decent DA so that later on you can go with guest posting and stuff. If your DA is low and you for guest posting people will not be willing to give backlinks.
You have to start with social bookmarking, business listing and all to get started.

Says who, and where? And why do people still think ‘guest posting’ is the end-all-be-all of SEO 10 years after that’s been all but snuffed out of SEO calculations?

Please don’t spread false information on public forums. Backlinking is still the best strategy to improve rankings.

Nobody is denying that quality links are beneficial. What we don’t want to do is mislead somebody new to SEO into following the kind of outdated advice which is, unfortunately, all too prevalent on the Internet, that says any link is good and link-building is the only “technique” required.

Creating links specifically to influence search engines is a violation of their TOS.

https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/66356?hl=en

And not just Google; other search engines have similar rules:

https://www.bing.com/webmaster/help/webmaster-guidelines-30fba23a

https://yandex.com/support/webmaster/yandex-indexing/webmaster-advice.xml

Hence my advice to the OP to always check the guidelines before embarking on a course of action, because recovering from a penalty is a lot more work than doing things correctly in the first place. smile