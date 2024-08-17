How should I proceed to create this layout with CSS, keeping future extensibility in mind?

Hello, I need a simple layout that at first might seem like a good candidate for a flex container set to column, with another flex container set to horizontal in the header.

------------------------------------------------------ | <header> | | | Logo | Navigation | |----------------------------------------------------- | <main> | | Content | | | | | | | |----------------------------------------------------- |<footer> | | | |----------------------------------------------------|

However, I was thinking that in the future, I might want to add a vertical sidebar to the left side of the main content or to its right side (or maybe both sides).

------------------------------------------------------ | <header> | | | Logo | Navigation | |----------------------------------------------------- | <aside> | <main> | | sidebar | Content | | | | | | | | | | |----------------------------------------------------- |<footer> | | | |----------------------------------------------------|

With this in mind, wouldn’t it be better to start with a grid container? Later on, this would give me the flexibility of using grid-template-columns to lay out things more easily, and to use flexbox only in the header. (or maybe a sub grid in the header as well?)

Browser compatibility isn’t that crucial to me. As long as it works on something from the past 5 years, it’s fine.

For now, I tried something like this, I do not need the sidebar for now. However, I’m not sure if my approach is good:

:root { box-sizing: border-box; } *, *::before, *::after { box-sizing: inherit; } body { margin: 0; padding: 0; background-color: lightblue; } .grid-container { display: grid; justify-content: center; grid-template-areas: "header" "main" "footer"; } .logo { grid-area: logo; } .header { grid-area: header; background: lightsalmon; } .main { grid-area: main; } .footer { grid-area: footer; } @media (min-width: 52em) { .grid-container { grid-template-columns: minmax(300px, 800px); grid-template-areas: "header" "main" "footer"; } }

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en-US"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css"> <title>Website</title> </head> <body> <div class="grid-container"> <header class="header"> <div class="logo">Logo</div> <nav class="navigation">Navigation</nav> </header> <main class="main"> Main content </main> <footer> Footer </footer> </div> </body> </html>

I would be grateful for any suggestions. Thank you.