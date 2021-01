The AWS video tutorial set has very short videos. With each new video, I have to go back and manual turn the audio on. Is there a setting where I can just have the video start with the audio on?

It’s triply annoying because getting to the setting requires scrolling, and by the time it is done, I then have to also move the video back to the beginning. I was okay for the first few, but after a dozen it is getting pretty old. Am using Firefox, if that makes a difference.