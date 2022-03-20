How scan copy in covert into text in same laguage

hi all. please tell me how i can convert urdu scan document into txt in same laguage ?i mean i want all scan document convert into urdu text lagauge, but how ?please help me
What you’re describing is usually called Optical Character Recognition (OCR), which takes a image and interprets the characters from it. You’d need an OCR engine trained in urdu text; a quick google for “OCR Urdu” should turn up several relevant results for you…without more specifics about the situation, it’s hard to advise on what route you would likely want to persue.
1 Like
Thank you for replay me.i get my answer