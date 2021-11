In all elements, I want to change any “abc” to “xyz” anywhere (case insensitively); i.e. without caring about what’s coming before it or after it, so for example, 1abc1 would still be changed to 1xyz1 and אבגabcאבג would still be changed to אבגxyzאבג ).

I tried this which failed:

const pattern = /ערךים/i; document.querySelectorAll("*").forEach((element) => { element.replace(pattern, "ערכים"); });

No ערךים was changed to ערכים anywhere.

How would you suggest to do the change?