How often do you "Rubber Duck Answer" your own forum post?

m_hutley: m_hutley: How often do you go to write a forum post,

It’s rare I write as the OP, asking a question. I usually try to exhaust every other resource first, trouble shooting myself, searching on-line for answers, etc…

Sometimes when something isn’t working and I absolutely can’t figure out why, after banging my head for some time, I just know it’s a really dumb and obvious error that I just can’t see because I’ve been looking at the code too long.

m_hutley: m_hutley: get halfway through typing it out, and realize the answer to your own question?

Most of the time, on the rare occasions that I do get as far a writing a question.

It’s not just me then?

I sometimes wonder if it is the actual process of writing the problem down in words, with enough detail for someone else to understand it, that forces you to view it another way, and therefore understand the problem a little more deeply, so the lightbulb finally flashes on.