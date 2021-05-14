How often do you "Rubber Duck Answer" your own forum post?

Curiousity question. How often do you go to write a forum post, get halfway through typing it out, and realize the answer to your own question?
It’s rare I write as the OP, asking a question. I usually try to exhaust every other resource first, trouble shooting myself, searching on-line for answers, etc…
Sometimes when something isn’t working and I absolutely can’t figure out why, after banging my head for some time, I just know it’s a really dumb and obvious error that I just can’t see because I’ve been looking at the code too long.
Most of the time, on the rare occasions that I do get as far a writing a question.
It’s not just me then?
I sometimes wonder if it is the actual process of writing the problem down in words, with enough detail for someone else to understand it, that forces you to view it another way, and therefore understand the problem a little more deeply, so the lightbulb finally flashes on.
It sure is!
That’s often what I experience when, after fruitless tries on their own, people working nearby wants some assistance and I ask them to describe what they’re doing and show what happens.
Been there done that. And when that happens, I often will reply saying : Ok nevermind…etc etc. when I know the answer is right on my nose