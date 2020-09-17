How much to expect to make from affiliate links

Hi everyone,

I am thinking of starting a website in the UK giving ideas and advice to save money and make money. It will have advice how to get things cheaper, how to get best value for money, deals offered by various shops, freebies, and tips for making easy cash by taking advantage of offers by companies who pay you to join (e.g. banks and foreign exchange companies), among other methods. It will cater for a specific community, which has a unique lifestyle and unique requirements.

Can anyone give an estimate (or guesstimate) how much I can expect to make through affiliate links? If you have any experience with a website in the UK, or a similar website anywhere in the world, I would love to hear how much you make. I am looking for an amount per 10,000 page views, or unique users, or subscribers, or some other way of giving me some idea what sort of amount can be made from affiliate programs.

Thanks in advance!