How Much Important A Facebook Business Page?

This is really necessary if you want your business to grow. But you should not only create a page on Facebook and forget about it, but also actively develop it, publish content about your company

I also advise you to create a page on Instagram.

Through social networks, you can attract more potential customers, because fb and inst are used by almost everyone.

Customers will increase their loyalty to you, because they will be able to learn more about your company, range, prices, etc. over the phone.

Also, to attract new customers, you can advertise on Facebook