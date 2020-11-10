How Much Important A Facebook Business Page?

I have a business & my friend told me that you need to create a Facebook business page. What is the benefits?
Well If you are planning to promote your business to a big number of people you have to have a Facebook business page.
Of course having a Facebook Business page is interesting but prior to start one you must be planning ahead what you’re going to publish. So the first question you need to answer: do I have material to keep it alive ? Having a FB page requires work to make it useful.
