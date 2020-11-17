How Much Important A Facebook Business Page?

I have a business & my friend told me that you need to create a Facebook business page. What is the benefits?
Well If you are planning to promote your business to a big number of people you have to have a Facebook business page.
Of course having a Facebook Business page is interesting but prior to start one you must be planning ahead what you’re going to publish. So the first question you need to answer: do I have material to keep it alive ? Having a FB page requires work to make it useful.
I think Instagram business page is more important
Why do you think that, @nabimohamadi? Please explain.
This is really necessary if you want your business to grow. But you should not only create a page on Facebook and forget about it, but also actively develop it, publish content about your company
I also advise you to create a page on Instagram.
Through social networks, you can attract more potential customers, because fb and inst are used by almost everyone.
Customers will increase their loyalty to you, because they will be able to learn more about your company, range, prices, etc. over the phone.
Also, to attract new customers, you can advertise on Facebook
Does it not depend on the type of business you are running?
I don’t use social media, but I’d imagine it’s much easier to post and get followers if you’re a florist, or selling cakes and gateaux, than if you’re an electrician or a funeral director.
The simple reason - everybody is on Facebook. Even your target audience is using some sort of social media channel and Facebook is on that list.
As per Statista, the second quarter of 2020 experienced over 2.7 billion monthly active users. Now imagine the opportunity to cater to a huge audience from all over the world.
Depending on your target audience any public exposure is good and genuine backlinks to your website are always good. Facebook can be (one of many) a great way to accomplish this if managed correctly