How Much Does A Coder Get Per Week on Average? ($$$)

It’s an impossible question to answer as there are too many factors (not to mention legalities in discussing them).

A lot comes down to reputation, skill and professionalism. Those with a reputation for doing a good, quality job in a reasonable time frame can charge more than those just starting out who haven’t found their niche yet. Then there are factors of skills and knowledge with integrating with existing technologies.

But it also comes down to what you feel your time is worth, and what the local market can support. A small market can’t support the costs that a major metropolitan area can, and the technology stack can be a factor in the area as well.

If you’re paying others, that opens a whole other ball of wax for legality sake. Taxes, etc not to mention liability.