How Much Does A Coder Get Per Week on Average? ($$$)

I am looking forward to becoming a coder when I am legal to get a job how much does a normal coder that is running his/her own business by offering their own service of coding around $50-$90 per hour? And, has two employees (they do stuff, not code and definitely not slaves that would be illegal) that both have a salary of $15 an hour (will I get the profit of money I pre-made my website as $50 - basic, $60 - advanced, and $90 - PRO all of these is per 1 hour).

I know this is probably a hard question.