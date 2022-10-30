How might I be able to clean up this javascript a little bit?

Functions declared within loops referencing an outer scoped variable may lead to confusing semantics.
It’s in 2 spots in here.
How do I fix them?
https://jsfiddle.net/2gpu38sx/
(function() {
let YouTubeContainers = document.querySelectorAll(".embed-youtube");
// Iterate over every YouTube container you may have
for (let i = 0; i < YouTubeContainers.length; i++) {
let container = YouTubeContainers[i];
let imageSource = "https://img.youtube.com/vi/" + container.dataset.videoId + "/sddefault.jpg";
// Load the Thumbnail Image asynchronously
let image = new Image();
image.src = imageSource;
image.addEventListener("load", function() {
container.appendChild(image);
});
// When the user clicks on the container, load the embedded YouTube video
container.querySelector("button").addEventListener("click", function() {
let iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
iframe.setAttribute("frameborder", "0");
iframe.setAttribute("allowfullscreen", "");
iframe.setAttribute("allow", "accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture");
// Important: add the autoplay GET parameter, otherwise the user would need to click over the YouTube video again to play it
iframe.setAttribute("src", "https://www.youtube.com/embed/" + container.dataset.videoId + "?rel=0&showinfo=0&autoplay=1&fs=0");
// Clear Thumbnail and load the YouTube iframe
container.innerHTML = "";
container.appendChild(iframe);
});
}
})();