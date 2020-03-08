How many times the digit x appear?

Hi

I got this excersize and I am not really sure why my answer was wrong here is the question

In the range 1 - 13 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13) the digit 1 occurs 6 times.

In the range 1 - 2,660 (half the number of Romans in a legion), expressed in Roman numerals, how many times does the numeral “X” occur?

My code:

var i = 0, j = 1; var count = 0; for (i = 1; i <= 2660; i ++) { j = i; while (j != 0) { if (j % 10 == 1) count ++; j /= 10; // check rest digits } } console.log(count);

Answer was 297 and it considered wrong. How I can solve this problem ?