How many times the digit x appear?

Hi

I got this excersize and I am not really sure why my answer was wrong here is the question

In the range 1 - 13 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13) the digit 1 occurs 6 times.

In the range 1 - 2,660 (half the number of Romans in a legion), expressed in Roman numerals, how many times does the numeral “X” occur?

My code:

var i = 0, j = 1;
var count = 0;

for (i = 1; i <= 2660; i ++)
  {
      j = i;
      while (j != 0)
      {
          if (j % 10 == 1)
              count ++;
          j /= 10; // check rest digits
      }
  }

console.log(count);

Answer was 297 and it considered wrong. How I can solve this problem ?