How many records have the key n times

I misunderstood the quote above that you asked whether it is a text “city” or a variable.
With the query what I want for my final target result, all variables $targetKey are English, not my ownLanguage.
I tried the query below.
$test5D="SELECT n
, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable";
$test5T=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $test5D);
$test5V=mysqli_fetch_assoc($test5T);
The code above produces the below.
the warning message you posted gives absolutely no clue as to whether it’s an SQL error or a php error
always test your SQL directly in the database, ~not~ via php
use heidisql, phpmyadmin, or similar… or even the command line
i already know what’s causing the error, but i want you to learn how to find errors too
Interesting.
I don’t know heidisql and I am using phpmyadmin.
How can I test the error with phpmyadmin?
The error is occurred in the line below
Although I know the error line, I don’t know how to fix it at the moment.
do you know how to run a query in phpmyadmin?
just open the sql tab, paste in the query, and run it
let me know what happens
SELECT n, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
I paste the code above in the query box after selecting myTable.
It says the following.
cf
so the error occurred right before “as howmany”
let’s see if you can find the syntax error
what could cause a syntax error? well, you might have spelled a keyword incorrectly, like you did once before with CHAR_LENTH, but that’s not the case this time
your column name is also spelled correctly
that leaves only your sql punctuation that could be causing the error – parentheses, minus sign, division sign
i wonder what it could be
I tried several times with various query in the box of query in phpmyadmin. all failed.
I am sorry I have no idea about what’s wrong in punctuation.
it’s either the minus sign
or else it’s the division sign
or else it’s the parentheses
that’s it, i’m all out of hints for this week
SELECT n, (CHAR_LENGTH(say) MINUS CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '')) DIV CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable
The code above produces the message below.
Is there any problems in parentheses?
(I can’t find any substitutes for parentheses)
so obviously MINUS and DIV are wrong – where in the world did you dig those up?
they couldn’t have come out of the MySQL manual, right? i mean, you do regularly check what you’re doing in the manual, right?
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/arithmetic-functions.html
edit: turns out DIV is actually valid, sorry – but it doesn’t apply here, because we’re dealing with CHAR_LENGTH integers
i ran out of hints earlier
but yes
`SELECT n, (CHAR_LENGTH( say ) - CHAR_LENGTH( REPLACE( say, 'city', '' ) ) / CHAR_LENGTH( 'city' ) ) AS howmany`
The code above works fine.
I passed the step 1 gate on the way of getting my final target.
How can I get my target result with 2 variables, i.e. $targetkey and $targetCount?
it might actually run, but it produces the wrong results
please try to interpret what the “howmany” values actually mean
I guess this is going to be another long puzzle.
“interpret the howmany means” in the quote above, explain what I want in English or write it in SQL language?
“howmany” means how many times the string ‘city’ occurs in the column
say
look at your data in the column
say – mentally count a few of them – for several rows
then compare how many times ‘city’ actually occurs with the values produced by your recent query
I think I have to make the machine memorize +1 whenever the row is matched to $keyCount
AND the last value of memorized count is going to be the target result I want to get.
I have no idea for comparing.
Anyway I have to put the variable $keyCount somewhere in the query.
This topic is becoming very long at the moment.
How about giving me the just code at this moment.
I admire you endurance.
By the way, I found the query box in phpMyadmin is a good tool.
I’ll use it from now. Thank you for that.
.
no
go make yourself a nice cup of tea, take a break from the computer, then re-read the entire thread (especially posts #6 through #9)
you ~must~ understand why your query in post #37 is producing the wrong results
SELECT count( * ) AS howCount
FROM myTable
WHERE 3 =( CHAR_LENGTH( say ) - CHAR_LENGTH( REPLACE( say, 'city', '' ) ) )/ CHAR_LENGTH( 'city' )
I found the query above works fine.
Does it have any flaws?
Thank you.
I admire not only your endurance but also mime.
wow, you fixed several things on your last step
especially how to debug errors involving missing parentheses, and how to use parentheses to ensure correct order of arithmetic operations
congratulations
