How many records have the key n times

#26

I misunderstood the quote above that you asked whether it is a text “city” or a variable.

With the query what I want for my final target result, all variables $targetKey are English, not my ownLanguage.

#27

I tried the query below.

$test5D="SELECT n
     , ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
  FROM myTable";
$test5T=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $test5D);
$test5V=mysqli_fetch_assoc($test5T);

The code above produces the below.

#28

the warning message you posted gives absolutely no clue as to whether it’s an SQL error or a php error

always test your SQL directly in the database, ~not~ via php

use heidisql, phpmyadmin, or similar… or even the command line

i already know what’s causing the error, but i want you to learn how to find errors too

#29

Interesting.

I don’t know heidisql and I am using phpmyadmin.
How can I test the error with phpmyadmin?

The error is occurred in the line below

Although I know the error line, I don’t know how to fix it at the moment.

#30

do you know how to run a query in phpmyadmin?

just open the sql tab, paste in the query, and run it

let me know what happens

#31 
SELECT n, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany

I paste the code above in the query box after selecting myTable.

It says the following.

cf

#32

so the error occurred right before “as howmany”

let’s see if you can find the syntax error

what could cause a syntax error? well, you might have spelled a keyword incorrectly, like you did once before with CHAR_LENTH, but that’s not the case this time

your column name is also spelled correctly

that leaves only your sql punctuation that could be causing the error – parentheses, minus sign, division sign

i wonder what it could be

#33

I tried several times with various query in the box of query in phpmyadmin. all failed.
I am sorry I have no idea about what’s wrong in punctuation.

#34

it’s either the minus sign

or else it’s the division sign

or else it’s the parentheses

that’s it, i’m all out of hints for this week

#35 
SELECT n, (CHAR_LENGTH(say) MINUS CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '')) DIV CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable

The code above produces the message below.

Is there any problems in parentheses?
(I can’t find any substitutes for parentheses)

#36

so obviously MINUS and DIV are wrong – where in the world did you dig those up?

they couldn’t have come out of the MySQL manual, right? i mean, you do regularly check what you’re doing in the manual, right?

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/arithmetic-functions.html

edit: turns out DIV is actually valid, sorry – but it doesn’t apply here, because we’re dealing with CHAR_LENGTH integers

i ran out of hints earlier

but yes

#37 
`SELECT n, (CHAR_LENGTH( say )  - CHAR_LENGTH( REPLACE( say,  'city',  ''  )  )  / CHAR_LENGTH(  'city'  ) ) AS howmany`

The code above works fine.

I passed the step 1 gate on the way of getting my final target.

How can I get my target result with 2 variables, i.e. $targetkey and $targetCount?

#38

it might actually run, but it produces the wrong results

please try to interpret what the “howmany” values actually mean

#39

I guess this is going to be another long puzzle.

“interpret the howmany means” in the quote above, explain what I want in English or write it in SQL language?

#40

“howmany” means how many times the string ‘city’ occurs in the column say

look at your data in the column say – mentally count a few of them – for several rows

then compare how many times ‘city’ actually occurs with the values produced by your recent query

#41

I think I have to make the machine memorize +1 whenever the row is matched to $keyCount
AND the last value of memorized count is going to be the target result I want to get.

I have no idea for comparing.

Anyway I have to put the variable $keyCount somewhere in the query.

This topic is becoming very long at the moment.
How about giving me the just code at this moment.

I admire you endurance.
By the way, I found the query box in phpMyadmin is a good tool.
I’ll use it from now. Thank you for that.
.

#42

no

go make yourself a nice cup of tea, take a break from the computer, then re-read the entire thread (especially posts #6 through #9)

you ~must~ understand why your query in post #37 is producing the wrong results

#43 
SELECT count( * ) AS howCount
FROM myTable
WHERE 3 =( CHAR_LENGTH( say ) - CHAR_LENGTH( REPLACE( say, 'city', '' ) ) )/ CHAR_LENGTH( 'city' )

I found the query above works fine.
Does it have any flaws? :joy:

Thank you.

I admire not only your endurance but also mime.

#44

wow, you fixed several things on your last step

especially how to debug errors involving missing parentheses, and how to use parentheses to ensure correct order of arithmetic operations

congratulations

#46

