please go to your MySQL manual, where you will learn that the REPLACE function takes more than one parameter
How many records have the key n times
How about the following.
I mean 2 times of singleQuote means empty value…
But it has still the same WARNING.
The following is another trial, but failed
4 means the length of $targetKey.
you are on the right path… change 4 to CHAR_LENGTH(’$Targetkey’)
and please make sure you spell CHAR_LENGTH correctly
and remember that SQL requires strings to be enclosed in quotes… so
CHAR_LENGTH($Targetkey) is incorrect and
CHAR_LENGTH('$Targetkey') is correct
$testD="SELECT count(*) as myCount FROM myTable
WHERE $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, '$targetKey', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('$targetKey') )";
$testT=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $testD);
$testV=mysqli_fetch_assoc($testT);
The code above has no WARNING.
but the value of $myCount seems NOT correct.
The value of $myCount seems always zero(0).
What is wrong with the code above?
no idea
here’s a hint on how to debug your own queries –
SELECT n
, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable
p.s. you are running out of questions
pretty soon i am going to stop holding your hand
apologies if that sounds harsh
SELECT n, $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') ) as howMany
The query above produces the result below.
My target result is the below.
first of all, that’s not the query i wanted you to run
second, did you really say
$targetCount without substituting a value?
third, did you really search for
'city' instead of the actual word in your language
finally, do you realize that x=y in a SELECT clause will evaluate only as 0 or 1
Oh, it is a variable.
My final target result is the following.
My target result in #22 and below was my target result of step 1 for finding my final target result above
I am afraid I don’t realize it yet.
let’s go back to the query i wanted you to run in post #21
SELECT n
, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable
keep working on this until it produces correct results
yes i know it’s not the final result that you want, but you have to keep working on smaller pieces of the bigger puzzle until you understand the smaller pieces
I misunderstood the quote above that you asked whether it is a text “city” or a variable.
With the query what I want for my final target result, all variables $targetKey are English, not my ownLanguage.
I tried the query below.
$test5D="SELECT n
, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable";
$test5T=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $test5D);
$test5V=mysqli_fetch_assoc($test5T);
The code above produces the below.
the warning message you posted gives absolutely no clue as to whether it’s an SQL error or a php error
always test your SQL directly in the database, ~not~ via php
use heidisql, phpmyadmin, or similar… or even the command line
i already know what’s causing the error, but i want you to learn how to find errors too
Interesting.
I don’t know heidisql and I am using phpmyadmin.
How can I test the error with phpmyadmin?
The error is occurred in the line below
Although I know the error line, I don’t know how to fix it at the moment.
do you know how to run a query in phpmyadmin?
just open the sql tab, paste in the query, and run it
let me know what happens
SELECT n, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
I paste the code above in the query box after selecting myTable.
It says the following.
cf
so the error occurred right before “as howmany”
let’s see if you can find the syntax error
what could cause a syntax error? well, you might have spelled a keyword incorrectly, like you did once before with CHAR_LENTH, but that’s not the case this time
your column name is also spelled correctly
that leaves only your sql punctuation that could be causing the error – parentheses, minus sign, division sign
i wonder what it could be
I tried several times with various query in the box of query in phpmyadmin. all failed.
I am sorry I have no idea about what’s wrong in punctuation.
it’s either the minus sign
or else it’s the division sign
or else it’s the parentheses
that’s it, i’m all out of hints for this week
SELECT n, (CHAR_LENGTH(say) MINUS CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '')) DIV CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable
The code above produces the message below.
Is there any problems in parentheses?
(I can’t find any substitutes for parentheses)