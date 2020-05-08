How many records have the key n times

#11

there is a huge hint in post #9

YOU . MUST . TRY .

#12

I tried the code below

$testD="SELECT count(*) as myCount FROM myTable
WHERE $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENTH(say) - REPLACE($targetKey) )";
$testT=mysqli_query($DBconnect, $testD);
$testV=mysqli_fetch_assoc($testT);

The code above says the WARNING below.

#13

please go to your MySQL manual, where you will learn that the REPLACE function takes more than one paramter

#14

Yes, it is a huge hint.
I tried the following SQL code.

$testD="SELECT count(*) as myCount FROM myTable
WHERE $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENTH(say) - REPLACE($targetKey) )";
$testT=mysqli_query($DBconnect, $testD);
$testV=mysqli_fetch_assoc($testT);

But it produces the WARNING below.

#15

please go to your MySQL manual, where you will learn that the REPLACE function takes more than one parameter

#17

How about the following.

I mean 2 times of singleQuote means empty value…

But it has still the same WARNING.

#18

The following is another trial, but failed

4 means the length of $targetKey.

#19

you are on the right path… change 4 to CHAR_LENGTH(’$Targetkey’)

and please make sure you spell CHAR_LENGTH correctly

and remember that SQL requires strings to be enclosed in quotes… so CHAR_LENGTH($Targetkey) is incorrect and CHAR_LENGTH('$Targetkey') is correct

#20 
$testD="SELECT count(*) as myCount FROM myTable
WHERE $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, '$targetKey', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('$targetKey') )";
$testT=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $testD);
$testV=mysqli_fetch_assoc($testT);

The code above has no WARNING.

but the value of $myCount seems NOT correct.
The value of $myCount seems always zero(0).

What is wrong with the code above?

#21

no idea

here’s a hint on how to debug your own queries –

SELECT n
     , ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
  FROM myTable

p.s. you are running out of questions

pretty soon i am going to stop holding your hand

apologies if that sounds harsh

#22 
SELECT n, $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') ) as howMany

The query above produces the result below.

My target result is the below.

#23

first of all, that’s not the query i wanted you to run

second, did you really say $targetCount without substituting a value?

third, did you really search for 'city' instead of the actual word in your language

finally, do you realize that x=y in a SELECT clause will evaluate only as 0 or 1

#24

Oh, it is a variable.
My final target result is the following.

My target result in #22 and below was my target result of step 1 for finding my final target result above

I am afraid I don’t realize it yet.

#25

let’s go back to the query i wanted you to run in post #21

SELECT n
     , ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
  FROM myTable

keep working on this until it produces correct results

yes i know it’s not the final result that you want, but you have to keep working on smaller pieces of the bigger puzzle until you understand the smaller pieces

#26

I misunderstood the quote above that you asked whether it is a text “city” or a variable.

With the query what I want for my final target result, all variables $targetKey are English, not my ownLanguage.

#27

I tried the query below.

$test5D="SELECT n
     , ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
  FROM myTable";
$test5T=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $test5D);
$test5V=mysqli_fetch_assoc($test5T);

The code above produces the below.

#28

the warning message you posted gives absolutely no clue as to whether it’s an SQL error or a php error

always test your SQL directly in the database, ~not~ via php

use heidisql, phpmyadmin, or similar… or even the command line

i already know what’s causing the error, but i want you to learn how to find errors too

#29

Interesting.

I don’t know heidisql and I am using phpmyadmin.
How can I test the error with phpmyadmin?

The error is occurred in the line below

Although I know the error line, I don’t know how to fix it at the moment.

#30

do you know how to run a query in phpmyadmin?

just open the sql tab, paste in the query, and run it

let me know what happens

#31 
SELECT n, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany

I paste the code above in the query box after selecting myTable.

It says the following.

cf