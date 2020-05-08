How many records have the key n times

I understand your logic.
I already wrote the logic in PHP at post #1
Although I understand the logic and I can write it in PHP
But I don’t know how to write it in SQL.
there is a huge hint in post #9
YOU . MUST . TRY .
I tried the code below
$testD="SELECT count(*) as myCount FROM myTable
WHERE $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENTH(say) - REPLACE($targetKey) )";
$testT=mysqli_query($DBconnect, $testD);
$testV=mysqli_fetch_assoc($testT);
The code above says the WARNING below.
please go to your MySQL manual, where you will learn that the REPLACE function takes more than one paramter
Yes, it is a huge hint.
I tried the following SQL code.
How about the following.
I mean 2 times of singleQuote means empty value…
But it has still the same WARNING.
The following is another trial, but failed
4 means the length of $targetKey.
you are on the right path… change 4 to CHAR_LENGTH(’$Targetkey’)
and please make sure you spell CHAR_LENGTH correctly
and remember that SQL requires strings to be enclosed in quotes… so
CHAR_LENGTH($Targetkey) is incorrect and
CHAR_LENGTH('$Targetkey') is correct
$testD="SELECT count(*) as myCount FROM myTable
WHERE $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, '$targetKey', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('$targetKey') )";
$testT=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $testD);
$testV=mysqli_fetch_assoc($testT);
The code above has no WARNING.
but the value of $myCount seems NOT correct.
The value of $myCount seems always zero(0).
What is wrong with the code above?
no idea
here’s a hint on how to debug your own queries –
SELECT n
, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable
p.s. you are running out of questions
pretty soon i am going to stop holding your hand
apologies if that sounds harsh
SELECT n, $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') ) as howMany
The query above produces the result below.
My target result is the below.
first of all, that’s not the query i wanted you to run
second, did you really say
$targetCount without substituting a value?
third, did you really search for
'city' instead of the actual word in your language
finally, do you realize that x=y in a SELECT clause will evaluate only as 0 or 1
Oh, it is a variable.
My final target result is the following.
My target result in #22 and below was my target result of step 1 for finding my final target result above
I am afraid I don’t realize it yet.
let’s go back to the query i wanted you to run in post #21
SELECT n
, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable
keep working on this until it produces correct results
yes i know it’s not the final result that you want, but you have to keep working on smaller pieces of the bigger puzzle until you understand the smaller pieces
I misunderstood the quote above that you asked whether it is a text “city” or a variable.
With the query what I want for my final target result, all variables $targetKey are English, not my ownLanguage.
I tried the query below.
$test5D="SELECT n
, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable";
$test5T=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $test5D);
$test5V=mysqli_fetch_assoc($test5T);
The code above produces the below.
the warning message you posted gives absolutely no clue as to whether it’s an SQL error or a php error
always test your SQL directly in the database, ~not~ via php
use heidisql, phpmyadmin, or similar… or even the command line
i already know what’s causing the error, but i want you to learn how to find errors too
Interesting.
I don’t know heidisql and I am using phpmyadmin.
How can I test the error with phpmyadmin?
The error is occurred in the line below
Although I know the error line, I don’t know how to fix it at the moment.
do you know how to run a query in phpmyadmin?
just open the sql tab, paste in the query, and run it
let me know what happens