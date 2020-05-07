joon1: joon1: The following is the rephrase of myTable (n) say (1) New York is a city. Tokyo is city in Japan. Berlin is a city in Europe

(2) The name of the biggest city in USA is New York. You are Tom. Your name is Tom. She is Jane.

(3) you are a boy Your name is Tom You live in Paris. You live in France.

(4) You are a girl. You are Jane. You live in USA.

wow, what a dramatic difference from the first post

okay, let’s start

suppose you know the character length of targetKey – if the value is ‘is’ then the length is 2, if the value is ‘city’ then the length is 4

now, take a string value like this –

New York is a city. Tokyo is city in Japan. Berlin is a city in Europe

suppose you knew the length of that entire string

and then you removed every instance of ‘city’, and calculated the new length of the entire string

and if this new length was 12 less than the original length, you would conclude that ‘city’ was removed 3 times, right?

please say you understand this logic