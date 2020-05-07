How many records have the key n times

something is not right…
if
n is a primary key, how can there be multiple rows for n=1?
and which field,
title or
say, contains these phrases?
Yes, n is a column and primary key.
Field “say” has those phrases.
Actually the field “title” has no relation to my quesion.
The following is the rephrase of myTable
wow, what a dramatic difference from the first post
okay, let’s start
suppose you know the character length of
targetKey – if the value is ‘is’ then the length is 2, if the value is ‘city’ then the length is 4
now, take a string value like this –
New York is a city. Tokyo is city in Japan. Berlin is a city in Europe
suppose you knew the length of that entire string
and then you removed every instance of ‘city’, and calculated the new length of the entire string
and if this new length was 12 less than the original length, you would conclude that ‘city’ was removed 3 times, right?
please say you understand this logic
Yes, I do. I understand it.
so how much more of a hint do you need?
( length of
say - length of
say with Targetkeys replaced ) / length of Targetkey = number of times Targetkey occurs in
say
when this number equals TargetCount, return the row
to be a lot more explicit…
SELECT ...
FROM ...
WHERE $Targetcount =
( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - REPLACE(...
I understand your logic.
I already wrote the logic in PHP at post #1
Although I understand the logic and I can write it in PHP
But I don’t know how to write it in SQL.
there is a huge hint in post #9
YOU . MUST . TRY .
I tried the code below
$testD="SELECT count(*) as myCount FROM myTable
WHERE $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENTH(say) - REPLACE($targetKey) )";
$testT=mysqli_query($DBconnect, $testD);
$testV=mysqli_fetch_assoc($testT);
The code above says the WARNING below.
please go to your MySQL manual, where you will learn that the REPLACE function takes more than one paramter
Yes, it is a huge hint.
How about the following.
I mean 2 times of singleQuote means empty value…
But it has still the same WARNING.
The following is another trial, but failed
4 means the length of $targetKey.
you are on the right path… change 4 to CHAR_LENGTH(’$Targetkey’)
and please make sure you spell CHAR_LENGTH correctly
and remember that SQL requires strings to be enclosed in quotes… so
CHAR_LENGTH($Targetkey) is incorrect and
CHAR_LENGTH('$Targetkey') is correct
$testD="SELECT count(*) as myCount FROM myTable
WHERE $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, '$targetKey', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('$targetKey') )";
$testT=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $testD);
$testV=mysqli_fetch_assoc($testT);
The code above has no WARNING.
but the value of $myCount seems NOT correct.
The value of $myCount seems always zero(0).
What is wrong with the code above?
no idea
here’s a hint on how to debug your own queries –
SELECT n
, ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') as howmany
FROM myTable
p.s. you are running out of questions
pretty soon i am going to stop holding your hand
apologies if that sounds harsh
SELECT n, $targetCount = ( CHAR_LENGTH(say) - CHAR_LENGTH(REPLACE(say, 'city', '') )/CHAR_LENGTH('city') ) as howMany
The query above produces the result below.
My target result is the below.
first of all, that’s not the query i wanted you to run
second, did you really say
$targetCount without substituting a value?
third, did you really search for
'city' instead of the actual word in your language
finally, do you realize that x=y in a SELECT clause will evaluate only as 0 or 1
Oh, it is a variable.
My final target result is the following.
My target result in #22 and below was my target result of step 1 for finding my final target result above
I am afraid I don’t realize it yet.