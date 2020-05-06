How many records have the key n times

(1)

New York is a city.

Tokyo is city in Japan.

Berlin is a city in Europe

(2)

The name of the biggest city in USA is New York.

You are Tom.

Your name is Tom. She is Jane.

(3)

you are a boy

Your name is Tom

You live in Paris.

You live in France.

(4)

You are a girl.

You are Jane.

You live in USA.

I have a table like the above.

I have two variable, i.e. targetKey and targetCount.

I like to get how many records have the targetKey with targetCount.

When the targetKey is “is” and the targetCount is “2”,

The recordCount will be “1”. because The record (3) has “is” 2 times like the following.

(3)

you are a boy

Your name is Tom

You live in Paris.

You live in France.

When the targetKey is “is” and the targetCount is “3”,

The recordCount will be “2”. because The record (1) and (2) have “is” 3 times like the following.

(1)

New York is a city.

Tokyo is city in Japan.

Berlin is a city in Europe

(2)

The name of the biggest city in USA is New York.

You are Tom.

Your name is Tom. She is Jane.

When the targetKey is “city” and the targetCount is “2”,

The recordCount will be “0”. because The record (1) has 3 times and (3) have “city” just 1 time.

However the targetKey is “city” and the targetCount is “3”

The recordCount will be “1”.

(1)

New York is a city.

Tokyo is city in Japan.

Berlin is a city in Europe

Since I don’t know how to call the recordCount in mySQL, I made the PHP code below for it.

$testLD="SELECT n, say FROM myTable"; $testLT=mysqli_query($DBconnect, $testLD); $targetKey='city'; $targetCount=3; $keyLen=strLen($targetKey); $index=0; $testL='<hr><hr>'; while ( $testLV=mysqli_fetch_assoc($testLT) ) { $sayLen=strLen($testLV['say']); $sayLen_without_key = strLen( str_replace($targetKey, '', $testL2V['say']) ); $lenDiffer=$sayLen-$sayLen_without_key; $noKeyCount=$lenDiffer/$keyLen; if ($noKeyCount == $targetCount ) { $index++; $testLV['say']=str_replace($targetKey, '<div class="ilb red">' .$targetKey . '</div>', $testLV['say']); } $testL=$testL.'(' .$testLV['n']. ') ' .$testLV['title']. '<br>' .$testLV['say']. '<br> (sayLen='.$sayLen.') (' .$sayLen_without_key. ') (' .$lenDiffer. ')' .$noKeyCount. ' <hr>'; } echo $testL.' ' .$index;

I like to get it in mySQL instead of PHP.

The following would -be SQL doesn’t work correctly but I hope it shows what I want.

SELECT count(*) as recordCount FROM myTable WHERE say = ($targetKey, $targetCount time)

I expect the would-be result below of the SQL above

1

Can I get my target result above(when $targetKey is “city” and $targetCount is “3”) in SQL instead of PHP with your help?