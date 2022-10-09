How many of you believe online course are worthless?

Business
#1

I am new to this forum and want to learn too many thing here. I am thinking about doing a course online. Would you guys recommend a online or a off-line classes for the same.

Thanks in advance.

#2

So, let me understand this. You work for a company offering online courses and you’re asking if online courses are worthless?

#3

It would be very hard to give any recommendation, as you have not specified what it is you want to learn.