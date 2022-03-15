How long to learn HTML and CSS

How much time we need to learn html and css
There is no simple answer to that question.
It depends on where you learn, how you learn, how long you learn, how much practice you get, and so on and so forth.
What are you trying to achieve?
I think you need 6 months minimum, but I suppose that you have to spent 7-9 month to practice your skills and be able to apply for a job.
You won’t have much luck finding a job with just html and css anymore. Html and css is a starting point but won’t qualify you as a valuable asset to a web project. For that you are going to need at the very least JavaScript but probably more like a mvvm framework as well. Otherwise you will need knowledge of older cms platforms to perform maintainance on those rather than modern dev.