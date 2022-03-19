How long to be approved to post?

semicodin: semicodin: I don’t understand why my paid membership is holding me up from posting to Sitepoint.

I’m sorry you experienced a problem, but I can assure you it has nothing to do with having a paid account. Two of your posts were caught by the automated anti-Spam system and held for moderator review. You should have received an automated message advising you of this.

semicodin: semicodin: How long does it usually take? Are you closed for the weekend? Please respond?

We do not “close” or “open”. We are a community of volunteers, staffed by volunteers. As most members, including staff, have a life outside the forums, it is quite normal for there to be fewer folk around at the weekend, including fewer moderators, so it might take a little longer than usual. You should also be aware that this is an international community, so not everybody is in the same time zone. The majority of the moderators are based in Europe, and at the time you posted, it was already well into Friday night here. We do our best to keep the forums running smoothly and respond promptly to flags, but we cannot guarantee that we will always be available within a given timescale.

I hope this has clarified things for you.