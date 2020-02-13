How long is a global stored? (PHP)

Hey Everyone,

I was looking through a script we have on the local environment and it contains a global.

What the script does is checking if the user is already in the $GLOBALS['cceLeadList'] . If not it will be added to the Global. Else it would skip the script.

$GLOBALS['cceLeadList'][] = $this->getLeadInfo($lead, 'email'); } public function didAlreadyAddAttachement($leadEmail) { if (!isset($GLOBALS['cceLeadList'])) { $GLOBALS['cceLeadList'] = []; } if (array_search($leadEmail, $GLOBALS['cceLeadList'])) { return true; } return false; }

Now I am wondering where the global is stored. Let say the file is called multiple times. Would the global get emptied every time?