How Large Is Your WordPress Website?

Hi All -

Just curious here how large your WordPress websites are on average in MB/GB?

Does anyone know what a base install size is for WP with one of their out-of-the-box themes?

I know each site size varies based on content, plugins, etc. I was just interested in some ballpark examples. Please include either the URL, or the kind of content you’re hosting.

Thank you!

You have only to download WP and unzip it to find its size. The answer is about 41MB with 3 themes.

If you ever have to measure a website in GB, run away.

Download the Wpress file and extract all the contents from a wpress extractor to know the file size

Hi, thanks all for your feedback. I know how to find out how large my site is, I was just curious what everyone else’s average is. Are your sites image/video heavy? What tools/techniques are you using to control the size?

You can try to use plugins to optimize images for the sizes they are used on your site. Just search: Image optimization plugin into wordpress.org/plugins or google.com.

how does a plugin optimize an image without A: loading more code, making the website larger, and B: loading the entire picture anyway, and not in fact reducing size (in terms of data) of anything?

Well for something like images, I use SMUSH, then delete the plugin (shrug).

Figure out how big you want the picture to be, take it into photoshop or pixlr or paint… resize the picture before uploading.

Yup, I don’t have issues with images ( though I do have issue with having to double the size of images for retina - lame ). I’m just curious in general because it seems like even a basic wordpress website with a few plugins and some larger images is about 100-200mb (?)

You’re mixing several things here.

If you want to measure your site size in MB/GB etc (which you shouldn’t be doing) then there are 3 main metrics to consider here.

  1. Code Size: This is the size of the WP code files on disk. It includes WP core code, plugins & themes. WP core code size would change a bit with updates to newer versions and if it does its generally not a drastic change. Size of plugin & theme code would depend on how many of those and what type of those you have installed. Well made plugins/themes wouldn’t add unnecessary bytes to the disk size while poorly made ones will have some bloat.

  2. Uploads Size: This will include any images or other files you upload into your media library in WP. The more you upload, the bigger the number on disk.

  3. Database Size: This increases with the data you add in WP. So the more posts, pages etc you add, the higher the number of bytes database occupies on disk.

I work on WP sites which have media libraries (images) at 300+ GB, databases at 20+ GB while the code is not more than 500 MB - and quite frankly these are the things that are not of any concern as far as site performance is concerned. :slight_smile:

Well not really, we have designed some websites with a lot of content, optimized

If your website content is measured in GB, run. away.

You’re either delivering very large software bundles, you’ve got an encyclopedia, or your website is bloated beyond the point of meaningful readability.

I would highly recommend storing media files on a CDN like AWS s3 instead of on the app server. You can greatly reduce the “size” of your website on the app server by moving file uploads to a CDN. There are also plugins available that make this very easy to do with WP. Not to mention once you separate the media files from the app server you can than easily scale vertical or horizontal without duplicating that content. In this day and age of cloud technology those types of files belong on a cdn not on the app server.

Try adding the free AmpProject.org plugin because it is now quite refined, stores your original image on Google’s free CDN and supplies an optimised image version depending on the browser’s viewport.

No need to optimise images, use their App for that :slight_smile:

This works seamlessly not only for mobiles but also for desktops. This feature saves a tremendous amount of coding and I especially like the built-in feature that instantly renders images only for the available viewport, remaining images appear only when the web page is scrolled!

An excellent plugin and well with the effort to learn their strict requirements.

Edit:
I forgot to mention Google gives free mobile SEO preference to web pages but only if they confirm to their strict validation requirements. Some W3.org validation specifications are ignored.

Or one could be running a fairly active content based website which makes use of a lot of images and/or videos. Though the general strategy these days is to put videos on YT & embed from there in the content.

There are other sites out there than just 1-2 page sites.

Which, by definition, means the content is not stored on your site, and thus would not add to the size of the website.

Embed code is a KB at most. (The player loader is more, but will be shared between all embeds)

Images are still stored on the site & those can go into several hundred GB depending on what kind of site it is and how much content it has.

#20

Last time i checked my backup zip file, i was having about 2gb plus files so it depends on your content. Hosting providers usually help in moving your site from one server to another which I’ve done for my site.

