How Join multiple tables with each other?

I dont know. Giving us a list of tables and saying ‘what are the relations between these’ is impossible to answer.

Here, let me give you an example:

I have a table, car , and a table, people . What is my relation between them?

You don’t know.

I have to tell you: “A car is owned by 1 person. A person can own many cars.”

At that point, I have established a relationship.

I have told you both directions of the relationship; as such, it is clearly a 1-M relationship.

I could have told you “A car has many drivers; people drive many cars.”

Same two tables, entirely different relationship.