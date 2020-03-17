As we can see there is two table are
JOINED Now I want to ask that which is the correct way to join these tabels like the blue is correct? or Green one?
How Join multiple tables with each other?
Well, you tell us;
what are the relationships between these tables?
I thing both are fine blue one is 1:1 relation and Green is 1:M please correct me If I am wrong?
I dont know. Giving us a list of tables and saying ‘what are the relations between these’ is impossible to answer.
Here, let me give you an example:
I have a table,
car, and a table,
people. What is my relation between them?
You don’t know.
I have to tell you: “A car is owned by 1 person. A person can own many cars.”
At that point, I have established a relationship.
I have told you both directions of the relationship; as such, it is clearly a 1-M relationship.
I could have told you “A car has many drivers; people drive many cars.”
Same two tables, entirely different relationship.
