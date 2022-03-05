How is this not a function?

Thank you, I can now experience the same problem that you have there.

This is when I remove all that I can, to simplify as much as possible while still keeping the problem.

I can remove all except for the form and the script, and the problem still remains.

<form action="add_row_engine.php" method="POST" class="form-inline float-right"> <div class="btn-group mr-3" role="group" aria-label="Basic example"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="rotate()"><span class="icon-repeat"></span> Rotate</button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="nudgeLeft()"><span class="icon-chevron-left"></span></button><button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="nudgeUp()"><span class="icon-chevron-up"></span></button><button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="nudgeDown()"><span class="icon-chevron-down"></span></button><button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="nudgeRight()"><span class="icon-chevron-right"></span></button> </div> <input type="text" class="form-control" maxlength="25" id="label" name="label" placeholder="Label" required><button class="btn btn-outline-dark" type="submit"><span class="icon-ok"></span> Submit</button> <input type="hidden" name="width" value="90"><input type="hidden" name="height" value="28"><input type="hidden" name="rotate" id="rotate" value="No"> <input type="hidden" name="x_coord" id="x_coord"><input type="hidden" name="y_coord" id="y_coord"><input type="hidden" name="bays" value="5"><input type="hidden" name="room_id" value="3"> </form> <script> function rotate() { var x = document.getElementById("rotate"); if (x.value === "No") { x.value = "Yes"; document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("height", "94"); document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("width", "28"); } else { x.value = "No"; document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("width", "94"); document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("height", "28"); } } </script>

Remove the form wrapper, and the problem no longer occurs:

<!--<form action="add_row_engine.php" method="POST" class="form-inline float-right">--> ... <!--</form>-->

The problem occurs from a conflict between the rotate function, and the named form element of the same name.

The inline event attribute has been a problem for many years now, which is why we have other better techniques to use there instead.

You could just use different form name attributes from function names, but that’s just avoiding the problem, leaving it there as a trip-mine for later on. Better is to use solid and reliable techniques to actually solve the problem.

How I would solve this problem is to remove the inline event attribute from the button, and use a class name instead so that JavaScript can attach the event handler.

In this case I would use “js-” as the prefix, to help indicate that the classname is not for CSS, but for JS reasons only.

<!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="rotate()">--> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark js-rotate">

const rotateButton = document.querySelector("button.js-rotate"); rotateButton.addEventListener("click", rotate);

When you have several event handlers to assign, it’s best to group them together at the end of the JS code.

const rotateButton = document.querySelector("button.js-rotate"); rotateButton.addEventListener("click", rotate); const nudgeLeftButton = document.querySelector("button.js-nudgeLeft"); nudgeLeftButton.addEventListener("click", function nudgeLeft); const nudgeDownButton = document.querySelector("button.js-nudgeDown"); nudgeDownButton.addEventListener("click", function nudgeDown); const nudgeUpButton = document.querySelector("button.js-nudgeUp"); nudgeUpButton.addEventListener("click", function nudgeUp); const nudgeRightButton = document.querySelector("button.js-nudgeRight"); nudgeRightButton.addEventListener("click", function nudgeRight);

That way duplication is easily spotted. We can take care of the duplication by moving information out to an array of objects.