How is this not a function?

JavaScript
I havea function

function rotate() {
  var x = document.getElementById("rotate");
  if (x.value === "No") {
    x.value = "Yes";
	document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("height", "94");
	document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("width", "28");
  } else {
    x.value = "No";
	document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("width", "94");
	document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("height", "28");
  }
}

thats supposed to run when a button is clicked

<button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="rotate()"><span class="icon-repeat"></span>&nbsp;&nbsp;Rotate</button>

but I get

Heres the svg element im trying to rotate…


<rect x="25" y="25" width="94" height="28" class="draggable" id="new_row"/>

And heres how I toggle the rotation

<input type="hidden" name="rotate" id="rotate" value="No">
Where is the function defined? Is it loaded when it is called? For example, if it is in an external JS file, is that file referenced to from the HTML?

Why is a javascript error coming from a php file? Looks like you are mixing up all languages in one file. That mostly lead to unexpected errors.