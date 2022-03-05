How is this not a function?

I havea function
function rotate() {
var x = document.getElementById("rotate");
if (x.value === "No") {
x.value = "Yes";
document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("height", "94");
document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("width", "28");
} else {
x.value = "No";
document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("width", "94");
document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("height", "28");
}
}
thats supposed to run when a button is clicked
<button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-dark" onclick="rotate()"><span class="icon-repeat"></span> Rotate</button>
but I get
Heres the svg element im trying to rotate…
<rect x="25" y="25" width="94" height="28" class="draggable" id="new_row"/>
And heres how I toggle the rotation
<input type="hidden" name="rotate" id="rotate" value="No">