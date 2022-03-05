How is this not a function?

JavaScript
I havea function

function rotate() {
  var x = document.getElementById("rotate");
  if (x.value === "No") {
    x.value = "Yes";
	document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("height", "94");
	document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("width", "28");
  } else {
    x.value = "No";
	document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("width", "94");
	document.getElementById('new_row').setAttribute("height", "28");
  }
}

thats supposed to run when a button is clicked

but I get

image
image

Heres the svg element im trying to rotate…


<rect x="25" y="25" width="94" height="28" class="draggable" id="new_row"/>

And heres how I toggle the rotation