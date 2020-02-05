How is this done?

I put this in the JavaScript category because I think it fits. However, I want to understand what technology I am looking at, which is at Apple.com. Right now they have an animation of a robot jumping down from the top of there home page. Could someone explain how this is done? What part of JavaScript can do this? Thanks for any help.

A simple inspection of the site’s HTML might shine some light on the matter…
image

You heard hooves and thought zebras. It’s a video file playing behind the text in a HTML5 video element.

A super helpful start… so is this some type of slick implementation of a video over HTML5? It seems very different than just he typical way video plays in the background of some websites. I have seen this (the one I am asking about) done by Apple, IMDB, Microsoft and people who have top notch web development. I just want some direction on how it is done. So it is video… hmm! If anybody has a tutorial or other resource please shoot it. Thanks

Yes its a video.

Copy all the below into your address bar to see.

blob:https://www.apple.com/6bfabe2f-0a29-41f5-acc8-f7c3a25c6367

EDIT: Scratch that it seems you can’t link to it but I did have the video playing on its own for a few minute.

That’s coming up as a 404 ‘Page Not Found’ currently. Is there a stray character in there somewhere?

Yes weird it stopped working. It was working but I wonder if you can’t link directly to it.

I don’t think that would surprise me - maybe they have some other context parameters buried in there somewhere.

