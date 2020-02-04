How is this done?

I put this in the JavaScript category because I think it fits. However, I want to understand what technology I am looking at, which is at Apple.com. Right now they have an animation of a robot jumping down from the top of there home page. Could someone explain how this is done? What part of JavaScript can do this? Thanks for any help.

A simple inspection of the site’s HTML might shine some light on the matter…
image

You heard hooves and thought zebras. It’s a video file playing behind the text in a HTML5 video element.

