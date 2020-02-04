I put this in the JavaScript category because I think it fits. However, I want to understand what technology I am looking at, which is at Apple.com. Right now they have an animation of a robot jumping down from the top of there home page. Could someone explain how this is done? What part of JavaScript can do this? Thanks for any help.
How is this done?
A simple inspection of the site’s HTML might shine some light on the matter…
You heard hooves and thought zebras. It’s a video file playing behind the text in a HTML5 video element.
