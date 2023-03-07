How is this animation done?

Can anyone figure out how the animation on https://gowebsmarty.com/portfolio/ is done? I tried the following:

Disable Javascript (uBlock Origin has that option). No effect at all. It keeps ‘spinning’.

Right-click the element, download the figure (strangly enough called dowload.png), load that in a bare-bones example, and animate it with CSS. I can rotate it around its three axes, but that doesn’t even come close to the animation on the above website.

Look for CSS with Inspector, but the canvas element and its parent do not have any relevant CSS.