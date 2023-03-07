How is this animation done?

Can anyone figure out how the animation on https://gowebsmarty.com/portfolio/ is done? I tried the following:
- Disable Javascript (uBlock Origin has that option). No effect at all. It keeps ‘spinning’.
- Right-click the element, download the figure (strangly enough called dowload.png), load that in a bare-bones example, and animate it with CSS. I can rotate it around its three axes, but that doesn’t even come close to the animation on the above website.
- Look for CSS with Inspector, but the canvas element and its parent do not have any relevant CSS.