wm_m_thompson: wm_m_thompson: Since Functions are Objects, then this redefines what a function is and it is no longer a method of a class.

That’s never been the definition of a function. Methods are Functions; functions are not necessarily methods. Squares and Rectangles.

wm_m_thompson: wm_m_thompson: If Functions are Objects, then how do they differ from Objects?

Functions are Objects that support the Call internal method.