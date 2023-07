Here’s a simple math question proposed to a popular chatbot that uses artificial intelligence for its answer:

Here’s the AI answer:

The correct answer — it should be 60 seconds!

Explanation: You have requested 2 sets of 30 seconds each so at the expiration of both of the 30 second requests you will have received 60 seconds in total.

Conclusion — AI is not ready for primetime!

No nuclear codes or self-driving cars and airplanes, please!