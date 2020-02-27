How in vue/cli app include several scss files depending on current device

Hello,

In my @vue/cli 4.0.5 app there is src/App.vue file with block where I can add scss classes.

But I search how can I include several scss files depending on current device, just as I did in my php files :

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="{{ url('css/'.$current_dashboard_template.'/style_xs_320.css') }}" media="only screen and (min-width: 320px) and (max-width: 479px) "/> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="{{ url('css/'.$current_dashboard_template.'/style_xs_480.css') }}" media="only screen and (min-width: 480px) and (max-width: 599px) "/> ...

?