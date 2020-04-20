How in Kubutu prevent the clicked app icon to be hidden?

Hello,

Under Kubuntu 18 clicking on app icon in tasks bar the clicked app is shown at top of all apps.

But if the clicked app is at top it is hidden.

If there is a way NOT to hide the clicked app if is at top of all apps?

Ex: somethimes I have several instances on 1 app run,

like 2 CherryTree Notes : https://imgur.com/a/YKekLMm

On the printcsreen above right of them is at top.

I want if I click on any of these 2 icons to be at top of all pages(even if I clicked on top app).

Maybe because blue line at top of icon is too thin for me…

Thanks!