How in kubuntu 18 get fontname of pdf file?

Hello,
I have a pdf file, if there is a way in kubuntu 18
to get fontname, size, weight in any part of this pdf file ?
I have okular installed, but I did not find how to get this info…

Thanks!

That should be shown below the document properties.

