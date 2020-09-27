How in kubuntu 18 get fontname of pdf file?

Hello,
I have a pdf file, if there is a way in kubuntu 18
to get fontname, size, weight in any part of this pdf file ?
I have okular installed, but I did not find how to get this info…
Thanks!
That should be shown below the document properties.
