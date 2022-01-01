How in Chrome to shows tab order on big form?

Hello,
Are there some plugins/tools for Chrome 94 ( kubuntu 20.04 ) which
shows tab order ( + if all disabled/readonly controls are marked someway) for all elements
on big form?
Thanks!
I’m not sure if I understand what you want, but the web developer toolbar has a “Display Tab Index” option.
