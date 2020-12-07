How in Chrome to get rid of “Compromised passwords” page on local apache server?

Hello,
My Chrome 85 under kubuntu 18.04 periodically shows dialog
Compromised passwords
when I logging on some pages.
As I work with apache2 on my OS that is very annoying when this dialog is shown
when I work with apps I develop.
I opened “Compromised passwords” page and I did not find if there is a way to exclude some sites
from this checks ?
I suppose that they set status “Found in data breach” on week passwords…
I do not need this check on my local apps…
Also I opened chrome://extensions/ and I did not find is it some plugin? Can I control these
checks somehow?
Thanks!