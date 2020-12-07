How in Chrome to get rid of “Compromised passwords” page on local apache server?

Hello,

My Chrome 85 under kubuntu 18.04 periodically shows dialog

Compromised passwords

when I logging on some pages.

As I work with apache2 on my OS that is very annoying when this dialog is shown

when I work with apps I develop.

I opened “Compromised passwords” page and I did not find if there is a way to exclude some sites

from this checks ?

I suppose that they set status “Found in data breach” on week passwords…

I do not need this check on my local apps…

Also I opened chrome://extensions/ and I did not find is it some plugin? Can I control these

checks somehow?

Thanks!